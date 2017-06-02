Bristol-Myers Squibb reports data fro...

Bristol-Myers Squibb reports data from phase 1/2 trial for cancers associated with HPV

The clinical trial enrolled 24 patients with advanced cervical, vaginal and vulval cancers, with responses only seen in the trial's 19 cervical cancer patients. Preliminary results include an objective response rate of 20.8% and, for women experiencing complete or partial response or stable disease, there was a 70.8% disease control rate, the company said.

Chicago, IL

