Bristol Myers, Novartis to Explore Potential Treatment for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Novartis have joined forces to evaluate a potential treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer, according to a Monday announcement . New York-based Bristol-Myers will conduct a study that takes a look at Mekinist in tandem with Opdivo and Opdivo + Yervoy regimen as a potential treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer in patients that have microsatellite stable tumors where the tumors are proficient in mismatch repair.

