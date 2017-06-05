Bristol Myers, Novartis to Explore Potential Treatment for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Novartis have joined forces to evaluate a potential treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer, according to a Monday announcement . New York-based Bristol-Myers will conduct a study that takes a look at Mekinist in tandem with Opdivo and Opdivo + Yervoy regimen as a potential treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer in patients that have microsatellite stable tumors where the tumors are proficient in mismatch repair.
