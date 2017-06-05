Billy Sheehan Says Pharmaceutical Industry Is To Blame For Chris Cornell's Death [News]
In an interview with Metal Wani, legendary bass virtuoso Billy Sheehan reflected on the recent tragic death of Chris Cornell, and blamed the pharmaceutical industry for the epidemic of prescription drug abuse.
