Bill limiting gifts to doctors advances
SACRAMENTO >> Despite an intense lobbying effort by the pharmaceutical industry, State Senator Mike McGuire's legislation that restricts pharmaceutical companies from giving gifts and incentives to medical professionals was approved in the Assembly Health Committee. SB 790 restricts pharmaceutical companies from providing gifts to health care providers, while maintaining important and critical opportunities for educational forums to doctors.
