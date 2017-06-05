Big Pharma boss caught giving execs two middle fingers after they...

Mylan is still facing public outrage over its decision to jack up EpiPen prices, but a new report from the New York Times claims that Mylan's chairman isn't worried about the backlash at all. According to business reporter Charles Duhigg , some executives within Mylan tried to warn Mylan Chairman Robert Coury about the dangers of moving too aggressively in hiking prices for EpiPen, and they were given a very rude response.

