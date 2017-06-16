Bayer AG (BAYN) Given a a 140.00 Pric...

Bayer AG (BAYN) Given a a 140.00 Price Target by Bank of America Corporation Analysts

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendationsfor Bayer AG with our free daily email newsletter: Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a 118.00 price objective on Bayer AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
Analytical forum Apr '17 siva 1
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb '17 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16) Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,512 • Total comments across all topics: 281,812,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC