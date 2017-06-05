Bank Deregulation Would Deprive Small Investors of a Voice: NYC Official

If a bank deregulation bill up for a vote in the House on Thursday becomes law, it could greatly disrupt some of the stipulations that give smaller shareholders a voice. The Financial Choice Act, a bill introduced by Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas and designed to scale back some of the Dodd-Frank Act could "eviscerate" a system that allows shareholders owning as little as $2,000 worth of shares for one year to submit a proposal, said Michael Garland, Office of New York City Comptroller.

