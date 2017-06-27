Alder Shares Plummet Almost 25% Despi...

Alder Shares Plummet Almost 25% Despite Positive Data; Aralez Pops on Patent Victory: Biotech Movers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. were down 23.5% to $14.30 in premarket trading on Tuesday, June 27 despite the announcement that eptinezumab, the Bothell, Wash.-based firm's lead product candidate for migraine prevention, met primary and key secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 study. "The trial met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in monthly migraine days from baseline in the treatment group compared to placebo, but the separation was not as profound as expected , 3.9 days in the 100 mg cohort and 3.2 days for placebo)," noted Seeking Alpha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
Analytical forum Apr '17 siva 1
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb '17 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16) Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,913 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC