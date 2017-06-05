Activist Campaign Against Mylan Recei...

Activist Campaign Against Mylan Receives Double Boost

2 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

An activist campaign seeking to shake up EpiPen-maker Mylan NV's board by three large pension fund investors received a major boost to their insurgency after the two major shareholder advisory firms recommended that investors oppose some or all of the company's incumbent directors targeted by the activists. "Mylan's EpiPen controversy, which has seemingly still not run its full course, has laid bare a record of poor stewardship and responsiveness by the incumbent directors," wrote ISS.

Chicago, IL

