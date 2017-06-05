Achillion to Present at the Jefferies 2017 Global Healthcare Conference

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced today that members of the Achillion management team will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies 2017 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. ET at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City, NY. The live audio and subsequent archived webcasts of the Company's presentations will be accessible from the Company's investor relations website, http://ir.achillion.com .

