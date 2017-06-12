AbCellera Announces Expanded Research Collaboration with Teva
AbCellera Biologics, Inc. announced today a new therapeutic antibody discovery collaboration with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. Under the agreement, which builds on a successful first partnership completed in 2016, AbCellera will apply its proprietary monoclonal antibody screening platform for the discovery of antibodies that modulate the function of an undisclosed membrane protein target elected by Teva. Carl Hansen, founding CEO of AbCellera, commented: "We are excited to expand our relationship with the innovative team at Teva.
