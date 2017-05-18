UPDATE 1-Drug distributor McKesson's ...

UPDATE 1-Drug distributor McKesson's profit beats, shares jump

Read more: Reuters

May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business. For its fiscal year 2018, McKesson forecast branded drug percentage price increase to be in the mid-single digits and nominal contribution from generic medicines that are expected to see a price rise.

