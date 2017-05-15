Trump taking aim at drug pricing
The Trump administration is working on actions it can take without Congress to fight high drug prices, according to people who have attended listening sessions that officials are holding on the issue. It is unclear what exactly the administration will do or how consequential the measures will actually be.
