Toronto-based Nymi looks to deepen enterprise push with $15 million in new funding

If Karl Martin, the CEO of Nymi Inc., was wearing his Toronto-based firm's namesake Nymi Band authentication device, which identifies a person's unique heartbeat, it may have detected a quickened pace when he closed a $15 million Series B fundraising round this week. The new funding came from a new contributor, Dubai-based GII Tech, and continued support from Relay Ventures and Ignition Partners.

