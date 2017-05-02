Mylan NV disclosed that its chairman received nearly $100 million last year, among the largest pay packages disclosed this year for any public company, even as the drugmaker was buffeted in 2016 by a public furor over hefty price increases on its lifesaving EpiPen. The disclosed pay for Robert J. Coury doesn't include an additional $66.3 million in retirement benefits and other payments that Coury received last year in connection with what Mylan The added sum brings Coury's total 2016 payday to just shy of $164 million.

