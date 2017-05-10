Teva Pharm Q1 profit tops estimates, ...

Teva Pharm Q1 profit tops estimates, revenue rises

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported better-than- expected first-quarter profit as sales were boosted by its $40.5 billion acquisition of Allergan's Actavis generic drug business in August. Israel-based Teva said on Thursday it earned $1.06 per share excluding one-time items in the quarter, down from $1.20.

