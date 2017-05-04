Teva and Active Biotech Announce CONC...

Teva and Active Biotech Announce CONCERTO trial of Laquinimod in RRMS Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint

The primary endpoint in CONCERTO -- the evaluation of laquinimod versus placebo to evaluate the time to Confirmed Disability Progression after at least 3 months - was not met. . Other data details announced by the Company show that on the secondary endpoint which measured change in brain volume-- an indicator of disability progression over time-- compared to baseline was positive .

