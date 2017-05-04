Telit Communications raises A 39m to fund acquisitions

Internet of Things company Telit Communications has successfully placed just under 11.6m shares at 340p each, raising around A 39m to fund several identified acquisition opportunities, mainly in the IoT Services sector, which it will look to execute in the near to medium term. The new shares represent 10% of the group's outstanding issued share capital and the placing is expected to settle on 10 May. Chief executive Oozi Cats said: "These additional funds will provide us with further resources to continue to make complementary acquisitions - particularly to support the rapid growth of our IoT Services division.

