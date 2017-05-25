Starbucks' Howard Schultz Admits the Sight of Well-Known Activist Carl Icahn Causes Him to Look Away
Howard Schultz, Starbucks ' executive chairman, has been fortunate enough to never have had to deal with an activist investor given the stellar return of the coffee king's stock. And that's something Schultz is totally fine with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr '17
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC