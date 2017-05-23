Spike In McKesson Prompts Vetr Downgrade To Hold
The Vetr crowd downgraded its rating for McKesson Corporation on Monday from 4 stars , issued 11 days ago, to 3 stars . Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was generally positive, with 75 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.
