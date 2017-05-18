SpendEdge Identifies Cost Saving Oppo...

SpendEdge Identifies Cost Saving Opportunities in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Read more: Business Wire

The primary objective of this analysis was to develop a comprehensive assessment of the company's maintenance, repair, and operations category, which would help the client in streamlining their sourcing processes. "With an organization consisting of centralized and local procurement spread across six countries and more than 20 business units, the client was facing issues with consolidating and identifying savings opportunities since they had no access to the full data on category spend through their central ERP system," said SpendEdge.

Chicago, IL

