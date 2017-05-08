Southern EU states present unified front in drug talks
Six southern member states have signed a common declaration, aiming to enhance their cooperation and jointly negotiate with the pharmaceutical industry on drug pricing. EU health ministers met yesterday in Malta with the CEOs and heads of Europe-based pharmaceutical companies on how to improve the overall sustainability of healthcare as well as access to treatment for patients.
