Restricting sales visits from pharmaceutic reps associated with changes in physician prescribing

Implementation of policies at academic medical centers that restricted pharmaceutical detailing was associated with modest but significant reductions in prescribing of detailed drugs across six of eight major drug classes; however, changes were not seen in all of the academic medical centers that enacted policies, according to a study published by JAMA in a theme issue on conflict of interest. In an effort to regulate physician conflicts of interest, a number of academic medical centers enacted policies between 2006 and 2012 restricting sales visits from pharmaceutical representatives to their practicing physicians, by far the most common form of interaction between physicians and the pharmaceutical industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.