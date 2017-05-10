Personalized Medicine (PM) Connective Announces Achievement of Several Milestones
Jeff Waldron , Executive Director of the PM Connective , highlighted the developments, which include creating a new leadership panel, securing a second round of funding, and increasing brand awareness. At the PM Connective's Strategic Task Force Meeting in March, Waldron announced the formation of an Advisory Panel for the PM Connective to be comprised of senior ambassadors to help open doors and represent the organization externally.
