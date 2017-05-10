Personalized Medicine (PM) Connective...

Personalized Medicine (PM) Connective Announces Achievement of Several Milestones

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Jeff Waldron , Executive Director of the PM Connective , highlighted the developments, which include creating a new leadership panel, securing a second round of funding, and increasing brand awareness. At the PM Connective's Strategic Task Force Meeting in March, Waldron announced the formation of an Advisory Panel for the PM Connective to be comprised of senior ambassadors to help open doors and represent the organization externally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
Analytical forum Apr '17 siva 1
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb '17 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,937,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC