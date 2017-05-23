No more import of 49 medicines; Local manufacturers to fill gap
The local pharmaceutical industry has been given a big boost following the government's decision to ban the importation of 49 medicines which have now been reserved for local manufacturers. Noticeable names of medicines on the list include aluminium hydroxide or magnesium trisilicate suspension, amoxicillin capsules and suspension, aspirin or caffeine tablet, folic acid tablet, cetirizine tablet, co-trimoxazole tablet, diclofenac tablet, magnesium trisilicate suspension and tablet and oral rehydration salt .
