Mylan Unhappy With FDA Standards for Asthma Drug
Drug maker Mylan is disagreeing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's required standards that it must meet in order to get its asthma treatment approved, Reuters reports. Mylan is looking to produce a generic version of competitor GlaxoSmithKline 's Advair asthma treatment.
