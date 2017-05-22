Mylan Stock Gains Following Barclays Upgrade
Shares of Mylan were up 1.2% in morning trading Monday after analysts at Barclays upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight" while also raising its price target to $50 from $47. Barclays analyst Douglas Tsao sees multiple catalysts ahead for the company, including the potential FDA approval of its generic version of multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone, which could come as soon as next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr '17
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC