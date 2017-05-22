Mylan Stock Gains Following Barclays Upgrade

Shares of Mylan were up 1.2% in morning trading Monday after analysts at Barclays upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight" while also raising its price target to $50 from $47. Barclays analyst Douglas Tsao sees multiple catalysts ahead for the company, including the potential FDA approval of its generic version of multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone, which could come as soon as next month.

