Mylan Chairman Received Nearly $100 M...

Mylan Chairman Received Nearly $100 Million Last Year

10 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

Mylan NV disclosed that its chairman received nearly $100 million last year, among the largest pay packages disclosed this year for any public company, even as the drugmaker was buffeted in 2016 by a public furor over hefty price increases on its lifesaving EpiPen.

