Micro-Pump Global Market is expected to reach $5.28 billion by 2027

Micro-Pump Market Information, by type by industry - Forecast to 2027 Key Players:Advanced Microfluidics SA, Alldoo Micropump, Bio-Chem Fluidics, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC., Dolomite Centre Ltd, IDEX Corporation, KNF Neuberger Inc., Microfluidica LLC" The global micro-pump market has been evaluated as rapidly growing market and expected that the market will reach high growth figures. Micro-pumps have been playing a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry for last few years.

