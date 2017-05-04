McKesson entity now Change Healthcare
Parts of McKesson Corporation and Change Healthcare Holdings have merged to create a new healthcare information technology company called Change Healthcare. It includes all of Change Healthcare's business and the majority of McKesson Technology Solutions.
