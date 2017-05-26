Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Mylan
Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Mylan by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,879 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
