Kissinger Financial Services LLC Has $322,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
Kissinger Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 5,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.
