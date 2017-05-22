It's Easy To Be Skeptical Of Mylan, B...

It's Easy To Be Skeptical Of Mylan, But Don't Ignore This Pending PDUFA Date

4 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Commenting on Mylan N.V. , Barclays said there's understandably reason to be skeptical that the company will win approval for its generic version of Copaxone now after years of promises. That said, the firm thinks Mylan's chances are better than current market expectations.

Chicago, IL

