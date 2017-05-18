International Health Community Reject...

International Health Community Rejects TPP Revival

17 hrs ago

Prominent public health, advocacy and professional organisations have called on trade ministers from eleven remaining Trans-Pacific Partnership countries not to attempt to resurrect the deal at their meeting in Hanoi tomorrow. The open letter is signed by the World Federation of Public Health Organisations and leading health organisations from most of the non-US participating countries - including from Australia, New Zealand and Japan, whose governments are leading moves to revive the agreement since the U.S. withdrawal.

Chicago, IL

