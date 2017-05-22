Insulated Packaging Market is predicted to grow with CAGR of 5% by 2022

Insulated Packaging Market Info Report by Material , by Packaging Type, by Application and by Region - Forecast to 2022 Key Players:Deutsche Post DHL, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co., Huhtamaki OYJ , Sonoco Products Company, Exeltainer, American Aerogel Corporation, Thermal Packaging Solution , TemperPack, " An insulated material is the combination of materials which reduces or prevents the transmission of heat and these materials have low thermal conductivity. Various end-users such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, chemicals, cosmetics depend heavily on insulated packaging so as to protect the product from volatility in temperature, fire or explosion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.