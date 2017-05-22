Insulated Packaging Market is predicted to grow with CAGR of 5% by 2022
Insulated Packaging Market Info Report by Material , by Packaging Type, by Application and by Region - Forecast to 2022 Key Players:Deutsche Post DHL, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co., Huhtamaki OYJ , Sonoco Products Company, Exeltainer, American Aerogel Corporation, Thermal Packaging Solution , TemperPack, " An insulated material is the combination of materials which reduces or prevents the transmission of heat and these materials have low thermal conductivity. Various end-users such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, chemicals, cosmetics depend heavily on insulated packaging so as to protect the product from volatility in temperature, fire or explosion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr '17
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC