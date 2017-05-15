Innate Pharma : First quarter 2017 report
Innate Pharma SA today announced its revenues and cash position for the first three months of 2017. Cash, cash equivalents and financial assets of the Company amounted to 223.8 million* as of March 31, 2017.
