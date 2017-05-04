Implications of the Chevron Case on the Pharmaceutical Industry
In recent years, the Australian Taxation Office has focused much energy in the transfer pricing arena, firstly due to the issue becoming part of the OECD's ongoing investigation into international tax practices and secondly due to the political and social issues arising from the perception that "big business" fails to pay its "fair share" of tax in Australia. Last month, the Full Federal Court handed down its much anticipated decision in Chevron Australia Holdings Pty Ltd v Commissioner of Taxation [2017] FCAFC 62 .
