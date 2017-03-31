Investment company Francis Chou buys Endo International PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, SandRidge Energy Inc, SandRidge Energy Inc, sells Nokia Oyj, AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chou Associates Management. As of 2017-03-31, Chou Associates Management owns 25 stocks with a total value of $297 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.