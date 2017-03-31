Francis Chou Buys Endo International PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Valeant ...
Investment company Francis Chou buys Endo International PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, SandRidge Energy Inc, SandRidge Energy Inc, sells Nokia Oyj, AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chou Associates Management. As of 2017-03-31, Chou Associates Management owns 25 stocks with a total value of $297 million.
