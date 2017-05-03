Fight over Ohio Drug Price Relief Act...

Fight over Ohio Drug Price Relief Act ballot issue could set spending record

A so far little-noticed statewide initiative that would require Ohio to pay less for prescription drugs could end up being the state's most expensive ballot-issue campaign ever, according to political analysts and observers. The Ohio Drug Price Relief Act, a citizen-initiated statute slated for the November ballot , would require the state of Ohio to pay no more for prescription drugs than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which has negotiated a discount of up to 40 percent.

