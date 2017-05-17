Eyes Are on McKesson's Guidance

Eyes Are on McKesson's Guidance

Drug distributor McKesson is slated to unveil results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 after the market close on Thursday and Wall Street's focus will be more on the guidance that the company will put forth. The fourth quarter is "less relevant than the guidance McKesson will set," said Credit Suisse analyst Robert Willoughby in a phone interview.

