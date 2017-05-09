EpiPens Work Past Expiration Date: Study

It's worth a shot to use an expired EpiPen, if that's all you have, a new study suggests. For more than four years past their stamped expiration dates, the handheld injectors retained high-enough concentrations of epinephrine to in all likelihood prevent potentially fatal allergic reactions, the study found.

