EpiPen maker Mylan's profit edges past estimates
FILE PHOTO: EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers are seen in Washington, U.S. August 24, 2016. ) reported first-quarter profit just above expectations, helped by demand for products it gained through the acquisition of Swedish drugmaker Meda, even as sales of its controversial EpiPen allergy shot declined.
