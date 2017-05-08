EFA, HSCZ: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF , which added 9,600,000 units, or a 0.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of EFA, in morning trading today NXP Semiconductors is up about 0.2%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is up by about 0.3%.

