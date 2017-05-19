Doheny Asset Management CA Has $168,000 Stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Doheny Asset Management CA continued to hold its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
