Credit Suisse Group AG Reiterates Buy Rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
's stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the stock.
