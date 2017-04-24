Cardinal Health quarterly revenue ris...

Cardinal Health quarterly revenue rises 3.8 pct

7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 1 Cardinal Health Inc reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical business even as the drug distributor faces declining generic drug prices. Cardinal's results come nearly two weeks after the drug distributor said it expected full-year adjusted earnings at the lower end of its forecast, underscoring the U.S. drug distribution industry's struggles with falling generic drug prices.

