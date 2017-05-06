Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Sold by Bremer Trust National Association
Bremer Trust National Association cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 36.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr '17
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC