Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Seeks $125 Million IPO
Given intense competition, prospective milestone payments on its lead candidates and unknown data results until 2018, my recommendation is to avoid the IPO. Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Biohaven Pharmaceuticals has filed to raise $125 million in an IPO by selling 8.33 million common shares at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr 5
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC