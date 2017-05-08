Big Pharma hopes research spending-no...

Big Pharma hopes research spending-not reasonable pricing-will improve image

Read more: Ars Technica

The current optics of the pharmaceutical industry are rather unpleasant. Drug prices continue to skyrocket , pharmaceutical executives have reported salaries in the tens of millions , and communities across the country are devastated by the opioid epidemic , which was sparked by drug makers who criminally misled regulators, doctors, and patients about the drugs' safety and addictiveness.

Chicago, IL

