Big Pharma hopes research spending-not reasonable pricing-will improve image
The current optics of the pharmaceutical industry are rather unpleasant. Drug prices continue to skyrocket , pharmaceutical executives have reported salaries in the tens of millions , and communities across the country are devastated by the opioid epidemic , which was sparked by drug makers who criminally misled regulators, doctors, and patients about the drugs' safety and addictiveness.
