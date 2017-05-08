Bayer AG to Divest Liberty Brands to Gain Regulatory Approval for Monsanto Merger
Bayer AG announced that it was divesting its Liberty herbicide and seed brands in order to appease South African regulators reviewing its proposed $66 billion merger with Monsanto . "Bayer will continue working with regulators globally with a view to receiving approval of the proposed transaction by the end of 2017," the company said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr '17
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC