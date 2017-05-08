Bayer AG to Divest Liberty Brands to ...

Bayer AG to Divest Liberty Brands to Gain Regulatory Approval for Monsanto Merger

Bayer AG announced that it was divesting its Liberty herbicide and seed brands in order to appease South African regulators reviewing its proposed $66 billion merger with Monsanto . "Bayer will continue working with regulators globally with a view to receiving approval of the proposed transaction by the end of 2017," the company said.

